Just 1 in 3 in Jane and Finch vote. That could go even lower with fewer polling stations

In Ward 7, Humber River–Black Creek, just over one in three eligible people voted in the last municipal election, and on Monday they'll have even fewer options when it comes time to cast their ballot.

The ward has lost more than a quarter of its polling stations, city data shows, something residents and experts are worried will be another blow to democracy in the area, where under 35 per cent of people voted in 2018.

The reduction in polling stations mirrors what's happening in the rest of the city. In 2018, Toronto had some 1,700 voting locations, but this year — despite the city growing — it is down to 1,460.

Toronto Elections said in a statement it reviewed the polling stations from the last election and opted not to use some for accessibility reasons, while it lost access to others due to closures or renovations.

Winston LaRose, known as 'Mr. Jane and Finch' by some in the ward, says he's concerned about having fewer polling stations in a ward that already struggles to get out the vote. (YanJun Li/CBC)

One former candidate said that could depress the vote even further in neighbourhoods like Jane and Finch.

"Many of the voters here are reluctant to leave where they live to go and vote," said Winston LaRose, a community activist who ran for city council in the 2018 election.

In that election, Coun. Anthony Perruzza — who is seeking re-election — won with just 8,336 votes, one of the lowest totals in the city.

Fewer voting stations, more disengagement, expert warns

Myer Siemiatycki, a professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University who specializes in local politics, said his research suggests lower-income, residents with disabilities and seniors living in apartment buildings will be among those most affected by having fewer voting locations.

All of those groups are prevalent in the Jane and Finch area and most of the voting stations lost were located inside apartment buildings.

WATCH | Here's what you need to cast your vote on Monday, Oct. 24:

How to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election Duration 1:06 Here's everything you need to know to make the process smooth and simple on Oct. 24. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"I think we could be looking at a record low voter turnout in that particular ward," he told CBC Toronto.

"And if this is what's happening across the city, it will only play into further disengagement."

Toronto Elections says it's had to reduce the number of voting stations because many it previously used weren't accessible. Many of those sites were set up in apartment buildings. (Sue Reid/CBC)

Siemiatycki's research into who votes in Toronto and who doesn't, done in partnership with the Maytree Foundation (CBC Toronto will provide a link in the "external links" section of this page), suggests low voter turnout has been an issue in the city for some time.

If Toronto Elections is trying to change that, he said, reducing the number of voting stations is the wrong move.

"That is not a recipe for promoting participation and voting access," Siemitatycki said.

The city did extend the advance voting period this year, however, few Torontonians took advantage of that. Results show turnout fell by almost seven per cent from 2018, and almost 30 per cent from 2014's record.

3 candidates running in Ward 7

Back in Jane and Finch, LaRose is hoping people will turn out to vote in an election that will have a big impact on what happens to the area in the next four years.

"There is just so much dynamic activity happening now that's realigning the status and role of the people in this community completely," he said.

"The entire area is now being revitalized and people are being denied a lot of access to opportunities."

Here are the candidates running for councillor in Humber River–Black Creek: