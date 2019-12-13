15-year-old boy wounded in North York drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in North York late Thursday, Toronto police say.

The 15-year-old was crossing the street with three friends in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the incident happened, says Insp. Jim Gotell.

A vehicle approached the group and someone inside opened fire, hitting the teen multiple times. None of the three other people in the group were injured.

They made their way to a nearby residence to ask for help, Gotell says.

The victim was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Shell casings could be seen all over the road near the scene.

Police spent the night searching for security video from businesses and apartments on the busy stretch of road.

Anyone who may have information or video of the shooting is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.