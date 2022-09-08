CBC Toronto is in Jane and Finch, and we want to hear from you

From now until Oct. 24, CBC Toronto's Kadiatu Barrie and Dale Manucdoc are setting up a Jane and Finch community bureau in the San Romanoway Theatre, at 15 San Romanoway.

After months of engaging with residents of Jane and Finch, including hosting a community Listening Session, two key themes emerged that will be the focus of our reporting:

Affordable and dignified housing

Opportunities for young people

This is a time of immense change in Jane and Finch, so our goal is to cover the issues that matter to the community.

We want to make it easy to connect with us. We're here to listen and learn.

How to reach us

If you'd like to book a time to chat virtually or meet with the bureau's journalists in person, please SMS or call Kadiatu at 437-328-3576 and she will work with you to set up a time. You can also email Dale at dale.manucdoc@cbc.ca.

About Kadiatu

Kadiatu Barrie is the community coordinator for CBC Toronto's Jane and Finch community bureau. Barrie was raised in the Jane and Finch community and has lived in Toronto Community Housing for over 10 years. She has always enjoyed being involved in the community she resides in. She is part of the Street Voices team — and organization that supports street-involved and at-risk youth — as a personality and program coordinator. She is also the co-host of another podcast called Let's Talk Big Tingz which focuses on the Black Muslim African woman's experience. Barrie hopes to continue working and finding ways to give back to a community that played a large part in raising her.

Kadiatu Barrie grew up in Jane and Finch and will be helping coordinate interviews and discussions. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

About Dale

Dale Manucdoc is a reporter with CBC Toronto. He grew up in Markham and has lived in many different Toronto communities over the last 15 years. He's passionate about sports and covering the opioid crisis.