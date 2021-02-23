Police arrest 2nd teen after Toronto girl shot in head inside apartment

Toronto police have arrested a second male teen in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Alyssa Driscoll, who was shot in the head while in her apartment earlier this month.

Police said a 16-year-old turned himself in at 31 Division station on Monday and now faces a total of eight charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage, possession of a firearm while prohibited and failure to comply with a release order.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused cannot be identified.

The teen's arrest follows that of an earlier arrest in the case last week. On Thursday, police announced a 17-year-old boy had been charged with a string of offences, including criminal negligence causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 12 shortly before 3 a.m. in a building on Stong Court, near the corner of Jane Street and Finch Avenue in the city's northwest.

In a news release on Thursday, police said a group of young people were together inside an apartment unit when a gun was fired and Alyssa was struck.

Toronto police have said four male suspects fled the apartment after the shooting, travelling north on foot.

Driscoll was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. She is now in stable condition but remains in hospital with what police have described as life-altering injuries.

The girl's father, Brandon Driscoll, said last week that his daughter's condition is improving, but that she could barely move her left side and that doctors have said she will need to wear a metal helmet on her head as she recovers.

"We're all just praying and praying," he said. "I call her a warrior."

Police say their investigation remains an ongoing one. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).