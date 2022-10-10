3 men injured following shooting near Jane and Finch

Three men have been injured in a shooting near Jane and Finch Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Police went to the area of Finch Avenue and Alness Street in response to several callers reporting shots fired in the area.

According to police, officers located three men with gunshot wounds. Their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening.

Three patients were assessed and transported to local hospital, EMS said.

Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene.