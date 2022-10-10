Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·Breaking

3 men injured following shooting near Jane and Finch

Three men have been injured in a shooting near Jane and Finch Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Injuries range from serious to life-threatening, police say

CBC News ·
Police tape cordons off the crime scene near Yonge And Finch where a man deliberately crashed a rental van into a number of pedestrians, killing 10 and injuring others on April 23, 2018. Another woman died more than three years after being injured that day.
Police went to the area of Finch Avenue and Alness Street in response to several callers reporting shots fired in the area. (Albert Leung/CBC )

Three men have been injured in a shooting near Jane and Finch Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Police went to the area of Finch Avenue and Alness Street in response to several callers reporting shots fired in the area.

According to police, officers located three men with gunshot wounds. Their injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening.

Three patients were assessed and transported to local hospital, EMS said.

Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now