'We need closure': Brother of abducted man Jammar Allison appeals to public for help

Omar Allison is holding out hope his twin brother could still be alive after he was abducted from the parking lot of a Etobicoke restaurant over a month ago and he's offering a reward to anyone with information.

"The unknown is not going to be okay. We need closure," Allison told CBC Toronto Friday as he described his efforts to solve the mystery.

Jammar Allison, 26, was walking to his car after leaving Da House of Jerk restaurant, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427, on June 1 when three men forced him into a dark Dodge Caravan and drove off.

Police say they are investigating but don't have any leads. Late last month, investigators released an image of the van used in the abduction after tracking down the vehicle didn't further the investigation. Police say they have reason to be concerned about Jammar's safety.

Allison was with his brother just moments before the abduction, and it was only minutes after he took off on the road on his motorcycle that he noticed his phone ringing repeatedly. He chose to ignore it at first.

"I didn't think much of it the first three times. That's the hardest part to swallow."

When he pulled over to answer his phone, a friend told him in a panic that Jammar had been abducted. Allison rushed back through traffic to get to his brother, only to realize that he was gone.

Jammar Allison, left, was abducted from an Etobicoke restaurant on June 1. His twin brother, Omar Allison, right, is now appealing to the public for help. (Submitted by Omar Allison)

He was then able to speak to his brother on the phone and says he never heard him sound so uncomfortable.

"That's when things pretty much became a reality. The emotions started to spin for sure," Allison said. "I could hear the guys in the back hitting him.

Omar Allison said Jammar told him over the phone to bring his abandoned SUV to a house he used to live at in Rexdale.

"He said, 'Please do it now. Please do it now. Don't call the police, whatever you do.'"

Allison dropped his bike, rushed over to his brother's SUV and drove to Jammar's old house. Then he waited.

'They knew what they were doing'

The abductors arrived dressed like police officers. One of them went to the SUV and took out a bag, which Allison says most likely contained money.

When they took off, he went back into the SUV and chased them but was at a disadvantage after he says he lost a contact lens.

"They knew what they were doing, obviously. Every turn was pretty much calculated. They waited for traffic, waited to lose me, and then I lost them. That's probably something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Investigators say Allison was last seen being 'escorted' into a dark Dodge Caravan with tinted windows. (Toronto Police Service)

Soon after, the ransom calls came to his brother's girlfriend and his friend for $100,000. He says he wasn't initially sure where to meet, but the abductors never showed up for the money.

Allison is now asking questions.

"It's been a month now, why hasn't there been a demand for more money? Why hasn't he turned up? Why haven't they let him go? If they did kill him, why isn't there a body?" he said. "I can't deal with the unknown. I think I've done well waiting enough to let this play out."

While he believes his brother could be dead, Allison still hopes that isn't true and he has a message for the kidnappers.

Jammar Allison, 26, was last seen in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427 area. (Toronto Police Service)

"If they still do have him and if it's money, if that's the situation and if that's what the hold up is, reach out to me," he said. "I'm not the police ... My concern is my brother. I would do anything to get him back."