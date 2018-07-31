Skip to Main Content
Stabbing in Jamestown leaves man in life-threatening condition

A man in his 20s is seriously injured after a stabbing in Rexdale's Jamestown neighbourhood early Tuesday.

A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in a Jamestown townhouse early Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. outside a townhouse at Orpington Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road. 

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. 

