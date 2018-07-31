Stabbing in Jamestown leaves man in life-threatening condition
A man in his 20s is seriously injured after a stabbing in Rexdale's Jamestown neighbourhood early Tuesday.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road
A man in his 20s is seriously injured after a stabbing in Rexdale's Jamestown neighbourhood early Tuesday.
The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. outside a townhouse at Orpington Crescent, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.