Man injured in shooting near Jamestown
Police were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
It happened in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue, police say
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the city's west end, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue just after 5 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say his injuries are not life-threatening. Officers believe the shots may have come from a white vehicle.
SHOOTING:<br>Martin Grove Rd + Finch Av<br>-Reports of man shot<br>-Police already on scene<br>-Located male victim<br>-Suffering from gunshot wounds<br>-Injuries serious but not life threatening<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2056382?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2056382</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations