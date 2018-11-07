Skip to Main Content
Man injured in shooting near Jamestown

Police were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, police say. (Sue Reid/CBC)

 A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the city's west end, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue just after 5 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening. Officers believe the shots may have come from a white vehicle. 

