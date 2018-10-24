An eight-year-old boy who was caught in a hail of gunfire in Toronto's Jamestown neighbourhood Saturday night has told CBC Toronto that he was out to buy his friend some candy when shots rang out.

"I heard a lot of bangs, so I got scared cause at first I thought it was a firework until I seen the guy. He was holding it differently, so I knew it was a gun, so I got more scared and then I hid," he said.

CBC Toronto is withholding the boy's name because he is an underage victim of crime.

Police released security camera footage of the incident Wednesday. It shows the boy crossing the street after another male. A white SUV then pulls up with one of two shooters firing in the direction of the boy.

The boy runs and rides in an alcove when the shots ring out. One suspect could be seen on the video coming back to pick up a magazine from the gun that was dropped.

Police aren't able to confirm if the other male was the intended target. They also say that there is a possibility that the shooting was a random gang shooting — where a gang member would enter an area and shoot at someone randomly.

"This is absolutely disgusting that we're here watching an eight-year-old possibly being a target and being shot," Supt. Ron Taverner told the media Wednesday.

Supt. Ron Taverner talks to the media Wednesday.

"It's very outrageous that this has taken place in our community — that people have a total disregard for human life, for children playing in an area."

Police said earlier that the incident happened in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard on Saturday shortly after 9:30 p.m. and that there was a group of young people present.

Taverner said Wednesday that there were five to seven kids who were playing a game called Hide from the Black Car there.

"What that game was, was hiding from black SUVs that might come down the street because traditionally that's the type of vehicle that the shooters have been in that have shot up in that area previously," he said. "It's pretty disgusting to think that young kids that age are playing a game like that."

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

It's a miracle that this young boy wasn't struck. - Supt. Ron Taverner

The boy's mother says that she hears gunshots in the area all the time.

"I definitely want to get out of here. I didn't want to come here in the first place. I had no choice. I had to move here. Six years now, and it hasn't stopped. It's just getting worse," she said.

She says she has three kids, and her son is the youngest. She no longer feels safe.

"They see my son right there, and they're still firing shots. They don't care if it had hit him. They don't care."

Police search for 2 shooters

Police say they believe there were two shooters and are looking for the shooters who arrived in the white SUV and the vehicle's driver.

The area has been canvassed, police say, and they believe at least two weapons were used.

No weapons have been recovered, but 15 shell casings were recovered from different calibre guns.

Taverner said that police have been in contact with the boy and his family and have been offered victim services.

"He's doing fairly well. Obviously, he and his family are very upset, concerned," he said. "We're continuing to reach out to them and make sure that they're continuing to do okay. But you can imagine how traumatic an experience this is."

He added that the boy was running to buy some candy after he received some money.

Police say one suspect is described as a black male with a medium build wearing a dark-coloured jacket, a hoodie and dark pants.

They describe the suspect vehicle as possibly being a white 2010 or 2011 Toyota Rav4 with a sunroof.

Police are asking for the vehicle's driver and witnesses to come forward by contacting police or Crime Stoppers

"It's a miracle that this young boy wasn't struck," Taverner said. "We want to find out who these individuals are."