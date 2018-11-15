Toronto's 'professional tenant' wanted for criminal harassment

Peel police are searching for a man who made headlines in 2016 as a well-dressed, well-known, "professional tenant" in Toronto.

James Regan, 64, is wanted for the alleged criminal harassment of a 61-year-old Mississauga woman. The complaint was first filed in June, but the woman contacted police again this month to say Regan had not stopped.

"The victim advised police that she had ended a relationship four years earlier and now that male will not stop contacting her," Peel Regional Police wrote in a statement.

"The male would leave letters/cards on her front door and was observed by the victim knocking on her front door and running away," it continued.

Peel police released an image of Regan, and said he could be in Toronto or Oakville.

Police Seeking Male Wanted for Domestic Criminal Harassment - <a href="https://t.co/AAQmOpDNSu">https://t.co/AAQmOpDNSu</a> <a href="https://t.co/Br39uZ89Dj">pic.twitter.com/Br39uZ89Dj</a> —@PeelPoliceMedia

Regan was previously embroiled in a legal battle in 2016, over accusations that he was squatting in a Yorkville apartment without paying rent. A building manager described him as a "professional tenant" during the ordeal.

Regan is alleged to have fraudulently lived rent-free in at least three high-end Toronto apartments since 2014.

Peel police say they intend to charge Regan with criminal harassment and a breach of recognizance in connection to his latest legal troubles.