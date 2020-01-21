James Forcillo, the former Toronto police officer who shot teenager Sammy Yatim to death on a TTC streetcar in 2013, has been granted full parole.

Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in 2016, and began serving months of prison time in November 2017 following a lengthy appeal process. His sentence was supposed to last six years, five months and 29 days, according to the Parole Board of Canada document outlining his parole.

A judge handed Forcillo that sentence following an unusual verdict by a Toronto jury, which found Forcillo guilty of attempted murder, but not second-degree murder, despite the fact that Yatim died aboard the streetcar.

The jury believed Forcillo was justified in firing the first three shots at Yatim, who was brandishing a knife before Forcillo opened fire, but not a second round of shots.

Nearly the entire incident was captured on camera and sparked a serious debate in the city about police use of force.

Now, the parole board says there's a "low risk" Forcillo will commit another crime.

"It is the Board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen," the document said.

The former constable has, however, been barred from having any contact with Yatim's family.

Forcillo had previously been granted day parole.