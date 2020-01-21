Toronto police officer who shot teen to death on TTC streetcar granted parole
James Forcillo, the former Toronto police officer who shot teenager Sammy Yatim to death on a TTC streetcar in 2013, has been granted full parole.
Former constable barred from having contact with Yatim's family
Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in 2016, and began serving months of prison time in November 2017 following a lengthy appeal process.
Forcillo had previously been granted day parole, but the Parole Board of Canada has now granted full parole noting in its decision that there was a "low risk" he would commit another crime.
The former constable has, however, been barred from having any contact with Yatim's family.
