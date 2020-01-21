Toronto police officer who shot teen to death on TTC streetcar granted parole

James Forcillo, the former Toronto police officer who shot teenager Sammy Yatim to death on a TTC streetcar in 2013, has been granted full parole.

Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder in 2016, and began serving months of prison time in November 2017 following a lengthy appeal process.

Forcillo had previously been granted day parole, but the Parole Board of Canada has now granted full parole noting in its decision that there was a "low risk" he would commit another crime.

The former constable has, however, been barred from having any contact with Yatim's family.

More to come.

