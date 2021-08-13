Jade's Hip Hop Academy in Brampton is excited to get back into the groove
Dance is coming back to Jade’s Hip Hop Academy in Brampton. After having to close the studio’s doors for well over a year due to government mandated lockdowns, studio owner Jade Jager Clark says she is very excited to see students dance their way back into the building.
