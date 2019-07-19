Family, police appeal for witnesses in fatal shooting of Jackline Keji Gore outside bar

Police and family members of a 24-year-old woman who was killed in the gunfire of a shooting targeted at someone else appealed for the public's help to find her killer on Friday.

Jackline Keji Gore was fatally shot outside Fume Bar & Lounge in Mississauga in the early morning hours of July 8.

The London, Ont., native was standing in the parking lot with friends around 2:48 a.m. when a masked man approached a nearby group of men and opened fire. The intended target of the shooting was among that group, Peel police said at a morning news conference.

The target fled, and the gunman made chase through a park shooting at him. One of the bullets hit Keji Gore, police said.

"Jackline was an innocent victim who didn't deserve to be taken the way she was, from her family, friends and community that loved her," a spokesperson for her family said in a news release.

'We should be outraged'

Keji Gore was an accomplished varsity basketball player who attended York and Western universities before landing a full-time job at a bank. She was out with friends that night, and had no association with the man who police believe was the intended target of the shooting.

"I think we should all be outraged about what's taken place here," said Peel Regional Police homicide Insp. Martin Ottaway.

Investigators have spoken with the intended target and other witnesses and have been assembling security camera footage from the area.

Police said that a masked gunman approached a group of men standing near the entrace of Fume Bar & Lounge at about 2:48 a.m. on July 8 and opened fire. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The gunman fled the scene of the shooting in a black, crossover-type SUV, Ottaway said. Police are still trying to get a high quality image of the vehicle for release to the public.

Police know that the vehicle was in the area "for a time" before the shooting, Ottaway said.

Anyone driving in the vicinity of Torbram and Derry roads between 1:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. that night who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have relevant dashcam video is asked to contact police.

"We need the public's help with this. We know there are people out there who know what happened," Ottaway said.

Keji Gore's death was Peel's 10th homicide of 2019.