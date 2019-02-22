Jackie Shane, the pioneering soul singer who came to prominence playing on Toronto's Yonge Street in the 1960s, has died.

Shane's record label, Numero Group, tweeted the artist, a black transgender artist with a riveting voice and look, has passed away at the age of 78.

Jackie Shane, May 15, 1940 - February 22, 2019.
Rest In Power, Ms. Shane.

Despite disappearing from the music scene for years, a collection of Shane's songs, called Any Other Way, was nominated for a Grammy for best historical album this year.

Shane was born in Nashville, but made Toronto her home. Here's what she recently told CBC Radio's q about the move:

"One cannot choose where one is born, but you can choose your home. I chose Toronto. I love Toronto. I love Canadian people. I consider myself a part of them. The Canadian people have been so good to me. At first, there were people who are ignorant and talk and talk and don't know what they're talking about. They were curious, but when they got to know me and we grew to love to one another — I loved them first. I had to. I could not allow myself to be angry. We became real lovers. I love Toronto."

