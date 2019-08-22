Jack Layton's family honours him on 8th anniversary of his death
Former Toronto city councillor and federal NDP leader died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61
Jack Layton's family and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are celebrating the late politician's life today, saying they continue to be inspired by his memory.
Layton's wife Olivia Chow, his son, and Singh placed flowers at a statue of the former NDP leader to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his death.
Chow says she just returned from a 15-day trip in the Yukon wilderness, similar to one she took with her husband a decade ago where they talked about taking action against climate change.
Mike Layton, a Toronto city councillor, says he misses his father, who inspired people to do good for others to make the country a better place.
Jack Layton died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61 shortly after leading his party to historic gains at the federal level when they formed the Official Opposition.
Singh says he remains inspired by Layton and will carry his tradition forward.
