Italian language teacher suspended after student reports use of racial slur

An Italian language teacher in Toronto has been suspended from her job after a student reported that she used the N-word in a class last month.

Lulu Minh was attending a virtual course at the Istituto Italiano Di Cultura — a cultural institute connected to the Italian consulate — when the incident occurred.

Minh told CBC Toronto the teacher used the slur when comparing it to a derogatory Italian word used to refer to people from southern Italy.

"So the teacher said, 'That word is just as bad as if you use' — and then she said the N-word, both in Italian and English."

Minh said she was shocked, and expressed her discomfort both in class and in an email to the teacher, and, later, in an email to the cultural institute's director.

"I just don't think there is any justification for using it in an educational context," she said.

Both emailed responses came up short, Minh said, with the teacher "kind of [justifying] it, saying, 'Oh, it was just to draw a comparison.'"

Minh says she plans to keep learning Italian, but not at the institute. (Submitted by Lulu Minh )

Responding to CBC News in an email, director Veronica Manson said that after the institute received the complaint, it launched a "thorough investigation," which led to the decision to suspend the teacher.

"Moreover, in response to this situation, we have scheduled a mandatory sensitivity training course for all our staff in order to address the issue," Manson wrote.

Minh called that a "step in the right direction," but said she still has questions about whether the teacher will be allowed to return, and what the training will actually accomplish.

"What does that look like? Are they bringing in a white person to carry out this course? What are the qualifications of this person?"

She said she plans to continue studying Italian, but not at the Istituto Italiano Di Cultura, which she feels "did a disservice to their culture" in the way staff responded to what happened.

"I was very hesitant about making noise around it because I am not a Black person. But I am a person of colour," Minh said.

"When I think, if I was in that class and let's say the teacher used the racial slur for Asians ... I would want someone in my class to be my ally and to stand up for me."