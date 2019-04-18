Buona Pasqua! Italian bakeries celebrate Easter with mouth-watering traditional treats

The Easter Bunny is on his way, but the sweets have already arrived.

As Christians across the city plan for religious services and processions for Easter weekend, people are joining growing lineups at local bakeries to ensure they don't miss out on their favourite holiday treats.

With seasonal items on menus across the city — like deep-fried doughnuts, ricotta tarts and sweet buns — Italian bakeries in Little Italy and downtown say they're working hard to keep up with the demand.

Watch as a batch of Zeppole are made at this downtown bakery. 1:09

"It's been a whirlwind, pretty rapid," said Jessica Rolfe, the manager of FornoCultura, located near King and Portland streets.

And she says that whirlwind has just begun.

Jessica Rolfe is the manager of the Forno Cultura located at 609 King Street West. (Julia Knope/CBC)

"People are getting together with family and loved ones and wanting to share food and bring special items," Rolfe told CBC Toronto Thursday.

And although there's increased demand, there's decreased supply, she says, with fewer bakeries in Toronto making the traditional pastries.

"You don't want to let those traditions die," Rolfe said.

Easter-inspired sweet buns, shaped like wreaths and bunnies, are made at Tre Mari, a family-run bakery located at 1311 St Clair Avenue West, (Franco Deleo/San Mari bakery )

The weekend's specialties are zeppole, a deep-fried custard fritter, colombe bread, which is usually filled with fruit and nuts, and pane di alta mura, a bread Rolfe describes as "superly-delicious, dense [and] moist."

Pictured here are shelves of pasteria, a pistachio tart with barley and ricotta inside. (Julia Knope/CBC)

At Forno Cultura, bread products are all made from the starter of a three-generations-old mother yeast, which is fermented for a minimum of 48 hours.

Treccia di pasqua, a bread traditionally made in Italian households, is braided like a wreath with chocolate and olive oil brioche, and comes with a coffee-cured egg baked inside. (Julia Knope/CBC)

''It's a labour of love'

But Rolfe says traditional baking requires more than just a mix of ingredients — it's also a "labour of love."

Rolfe said earlier this week she watched the store owner, Andrea Mastrandrea, making a batch of colombe bread, and said he was practically in the bowl of the mixer, breathing in the aroma to make sure it smelled just right.

Seen here are almond and sugar-coated pastries fresh out of the oven at Forno Cultura. (Julia Knope/CBC)

"He sort of leaned back and looked at me and he's like, 'OK, this is the smell,'" she said.

"Seeing him go through that process — it was like seeing his father doing it and seeing his grandfather do it ... it was really emotional."

Mastrandrea said Toronto is home to many immigrants, which is why shops like his are essential in keeping the traditions of various cultures alive.

Colombe is a traditional sweet Easter bread with citrus, currents, raisins and fruits. The breads soak in grappa (an alcohol), then are baked and hung upside down to set for about 12 hours. (Julia Knope/CBC)

"Those traditions of food are that much more important for them to keep their ties to to home and family," he said. "Bakeries have always been sort of at the heart or the foundation of neighbourhoods and community,"

Franco Deleo agrees.

He helps run Tre Mari, a family bakery located in Corso Italia, along with his brothers and mother.

Because who doesn't want a giant zeppole? (Franco Deleo/San Mari bakery )

"People come to the bakery because they feel a sense of home," he said.

His grandparents were immigrants, and have built a patronage with loyal customers that have been coming for over 50 years.

Pictured here is fresh colombe bread, also known as Easter dove bread. At Forno Cultura, bread products are made from the starter of a three-generations-old mother yeast, which is fermented for a minimum of 48 hours. (Julia Knope/CBC)

'People just want to get their zeppolle fix'

But Deleo says it's not just the comradery that keeps people coming back, it's the sweets.

"They're absolutely addictive," he said.

Pictured here are pistachio and hazelnut-flavored zeppole. These desserts are associated with St. Joseph's Day in March, as well as Easter. (Franco Deleo/San Mari bakery )

And this weekend, Deleo said the bakery has got in a good supply of Zeppole, which they only offer between St. Joseph's Day in March and Easter weekend.

"People just want to get their zeppolle fix."