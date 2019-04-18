Buona Pasqua! Italian bakeries celebrate Easter with mouth-watering traditional treats
Take a look at the city's traditional Italian holiday desserts
The Easter Bunny is on his way, but the sweets have already arrived.
As Christians across the city plan for religious services and processions for Easter weekend, people are joining growing lineups at local bakeries to ensure they don't miss out on their favourite holiday treats.
With seasonal items on menus across the city — like deep-fried doughnuts, ricotta tarts and sweet buns — Italian bakeries in Little Italy and downtown say they're working hard to keep up with the demand.
"It's been a whirlwind, pretty rapid," said Jessica Rolfe, the manager of FornoCultura, located near King and Portland streets.
And she says that whirlwind has just begun.
And although there's increased demand, there's decreased supply, she says, with fewer bakeries in Toronto making the traditional pastries.
"You don't want to let those traditions die," Rolfe said.
The weekend's specialties are zeppole, a deep-fried custard fritter, colombe bread, which is usually filled with fruit and nuts, and pane di alta mura, a bread Rolfe describes as "superly-delicious, dense [and] moist."
At Forno Cultura, bread products are all made from the starter of a three-generations-old mother yeast, which is fermented for a minimum of 48 hours.
''It's a labour of love'
But Rolfe says traditional baking requires more than just a mix of ingredients — it's also a "labour of love."
Rolfe said earlier this week she watched the store owner, Andrea Mastrandrea, making a batch of colombe bread, and said he was practically in the bowl of the mixer, breathing in the aroma to make sure it smelled just right.
"Seeing him go through that process — it was like seeing his father doing it and seeing his grandfather do it ... it was really emotional."
Mastrandrea said Toronto is home to many immigrants, which is why shops like his are essential in keeping the traditions of various cultures alive.
"Those traditions of food are that much more important for them to keep their ties to to home and family," he said. "Bakeries have always been sort of at the heart or the foundation of neighbourhoods and community,"
Franco Deleo agrees.
He helps run Tre Mari, a family bakery located in Corso Italia, along with his brothers and mother.
His grandparents were immigrants, and have built a patronage with loyal customers that have been coming for over 50 years.
'People just want to get their zeppolle fix'
But Deleo says it's not just the comradery that keeps people coming back, it's the sweets.
"They're absolutely addictive," he said.
And this weekend, Deleo said the bakery has got in a good supply of Zeppole, which they only offer between St. Joseph's Day in March and Easter weekend.
"People just want to get their zeppolle fix."