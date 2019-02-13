'It was just too much': Air Canada passenger frustrated after waiting almost 7 hours on tarmac

After he was stuck on Toronto tarmac for almost seven hours Tuesday night, an Air Canada flyer says he's frustrated that the airline didn't clearly inform passengers what their options were.

"The underlying thing is there was just really no communication," said David Kitchen, an Oakville resident who was headed to Victoria B.C. for a funeral.

Kitchen boarded the plane around 8 p.m. on the stormy Tuesday— but it didn't take off until 2:50 a.m.

Meanwhile, Kitchen said passengers waited onboard with limited information and little food as a winter storm wreaked havoc at Pearson International Airport on Tuesday, causing hundreds of cancellations.

David Kitchen was stuck on the tarmac in Toronto for more than six hours Tuesday night, waiting to fly to Victoria, B.C. (Submitted by David Kitchen)

Kitchen's flight was one of many affected by the weather. The plane couldn't take off due to icy conditions, and later had to be refueled because it waited so long, Air Canada says.

After four hours, Kitchen said passengers were given the chance to get off the plane. But, he said the crew did not provide information about their options — for example, if they would be rebooked or receive a refund — and few people got off.

"Nothing was really explained properly or thoroughly," he said.

"People were definitely wanting to get off the plane but they couldn't make a decision because they had no information from Air Canada about what was going on."

The captain made announcements during the wait, Kitchen said, but there were long gaps between communication and they only got "little snippets" of information.

'Just too much'

Meanwhile, Kitchen said Air Canada did not serve any meals until the plane departed, although passengers received a bag of nuts and some water after a few hours on the ground.

Kitchen, who was travelling for a funeral on Thursday, said he had no choice but to stay on the plane and hope it took off.

"We were all exhausted, obviously," he said. "It was just too much, really."

High winds and freezing rain iced over the entire airport apron and caused late departures and cancelations, said an Air Canada spokesperson in an email.

Air Canada said announcements were made throughout the wait, and the crew did provide water and snacks several times.

"This flight offers a buy-onboard service, so it was not possible to provide everyone a meal," Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email.

"Also, after returning to the gate, the bridge was attached and customers could deplane, although few did."

Toronto was hit with a hefty winter storm on Tuesday. Drivers struggled to cope with snowy conditions and there were multiple airport cancellations. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

The plane arrived in Victoria five hours and 36 minutes late, Fitzpatrick said.

Limit of 4 hours on the tarmac

According to Canadian standards, airlines should let passengers off the tarmac after 90 minutes, said Gábor Lukács, founder of advocacy network Air Passenger Rights.

However, Lukács said Air Canada changed its terms and conditions last year so that it could keep passengers on the tarmac for four hours.

Luckas said his group launched a complaint against Air Canada with the Canadian Transportation Agency in May.

"Our position is that keeping people on the tarmac for three or four hours is unreasonable and unlawful," Luckas said, calling it a "form of forcible confinement."

No word on compensation

The airline has not yet said whether it will offer compensation to customers like Kitchen. With so many flights cancelled or delayed on Tuesday, Air Canada says its priority has been moving affected customers and restoring its schedule.

It is "just beginning to assess the storm's impact" and will "respond appropriately in due course," the spokesperson said.