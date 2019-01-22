'It sounded like gunshots': 2 dead in Collingwood, OPP investigating

Provincial police say they are investigating the deaths of two people in Collingwood, Ont.

Investigators say the deaths occurred in a residential area shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

It was around that time that Tammy Tatchell, who lives nearby, said she heard several bangs.

"It sounded like gunshots, I don't know if it was. And then all of a sudden I heard yelling and my dog started barking," she said.

She could barely sleep all night, she said.

In the morning, she looked outside to find a man lying in the snow. At first she said she thought perhaps he'd passed out, but she later learned he'd died.

Police have released no other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police.