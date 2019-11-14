'It's disappointment in a basket': Customers sound warning about Toronto gift company

Customers of a Toronto gift company have a warning for anyone who might be thinking of using the same service after gift baskets they ordered arrived as spoiled, rotten messes.

That's exactly what happened to Fred Wood, who was just trying to help his sister have a happy birthday.

"It's disappointment in a basket," sighed Wood, a professor who talked to CBC Toronto from his home in Peterborough, Ont.

It was his sister Susan's birthday in mid-July, so he ordered a gift basket from a website called Hazelton's, filled with more than $200 worth of fruit, cheese, and a custom chocolate cake.

He thought it would be delivered the same day.

Five days later, the basket landed on Susan Wood's front porch at her farm in Rockwood, Ont., about 83 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

"It was a gooey, liquified, sticky mess," she recalled, the scorching summertime temperatures peaking in the mid-30s.

The cake was so "squished down that it looked like chocolate pancakes," she said. As for the gourmet cheese and candy apples — well, forget about it.

A not-so-happy birthday cake arrived days late at Susan Wood's home. The company blames the delay on an address mix-up, which the customers dispute. (Submitted)

The siblings immediately reached out to the company's customer-service email address, sending photos. They also tried to reach someone by phone, but say ultimately their efforts were fruitless.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Hazelton's has an F rating, the lowest the bureau gives out, for failing to respond to customer complaints. In the last three years, there have been 89 complaints about the company on the Better Business website, with the company failing to respond to 81 of them.

After emails and phone calls went unanswered, CBC Toronto managed to track down Mark Roberts at a warehouse in Scarborough. He identified himself as the Canadian manager for the Gift Group, an American company that runs Hazelton's.

In a phone call later, Roberts said his workers do everything in their power to get orders right.

"We want people's anniversaries and birthdays to be special," he said.

One of Hazelton's GTA locations, a warehouse in Scarborough. (Shannon Martin/ CBC Toronto)

A not-so-sweet surprise

Jon Liland, 49, was hoping to make his long-distance girlfriend in Nanaimo feel special earlier this month, when he ordered an orchid, teddy bear, chocolates and wine for delivery.

The oil-patch worker, currently living in Calgary, says when he Googled "gift baskets Nanaimo," Hazelton's came up as one of the top companies in the area.

When a huge cardboard box arrived on her doorstop last week, Monica Eaton was thrilled, but things quickly went downhill.

The box was upside down. The orchid inside was long dead, with soil spilling and staining some of the contents.

"I smiled for, like, a second and then I was like, 'I have to clean up this mess,'" said Eaton.

Jon Liland didn't realize the orchid and all the goodies he personally picked would be making a cross-country trip from a warehouse in the GTA to his girlfriend's place on Vancouver Island. (Submitted)

Liland says the response he got from Hazelton's customer service was "cold and pre-made."

He was told in an email that outlined in the company's terms and conditions that he should've selected overnight shipping to preserve the plant.

"Honestly, I just wanted them to replace the product or send a refund," said Liland. "That's terrible customer service just to say, 'You didn't read our 10-page document, so it's your fault.'"

Roberts, told CBC Toronto that Liland was offered a store credit, but Liland says that hasn't happened.

Jon Liland paid $49.99 for 'Lenny - The I Love You Bear' but says his girlfriend got another bear instead, along with a flower pot he didn't pick. (Submitted)

Poor labelling

Susan and Fred Wood said the company offered to replace the spoiled birthday cake, cheese and fruit, but at a cost, which they didn't feel was right.

Hazelton's blames the delivery delay on an incorrect address, which the siblings dispute.

"It's the same address Canada Post has been delivering to for the last 40 years and they've never missed a birthday card or package I've sent to Susan over the years," said Fred Wood.

"That excuse didn't seem to wash."

The Woods also question why Hazelton's only labelled the box as fragile, not perishable. It was delivered by Canpar Express, a courier service that, according to its website, advises against shipping "goods requiring protection from heat or cold."

CBC Toronto's requests for information from Canpar have not been answered so far.

Siblings Susan and Fred Wood urge customers to read reviews before placing orders online. (Submitted)

Reviews: be wary of what you read

Roberts, the Hazelton's Canadian manager, points to the company's Google rating, which is 4-plus stars, according to about 1,700 reviews.

But Patrick McKeen, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau's central Ontario region, says you can't always trust what you read.

"There are businesses that are organized around trying to control reputation management and will try and clean up negative reviews on Google," he said.

Hazelton's is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau and, according to its profile, the company has 11 alternate business names.

McKeen says his best advice for consumers is to read reviews from multiple sources. BBB.org, he says, vets all posts to ensure the writer has actually had a transaction with the business.

"We have more than approximately four million page views by local southern Ontario consumers every year on our site, and that's consumers looking for information about businesses like this one, and the record on this particular business is not a good one."