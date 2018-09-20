The mother of an 18-year-old man shot in the back near a busy downtown Toronto intersection is frustrated that her son's killer will be sentenced for manslaughter, not murder.

Gabriel Nikov, 18, died in April 2016, after he was shot in the back six times near Yonge and Bloor streets.

"It's all wrong," Nikov's mother Kelly Whetter said outside the courthouse Thursday, wearing a red t-shirt with her son's photo that read "Justice for Gabriel."

"I'm the one with the life sentence," she said.

"It should be second-degree murder. You don't shoot somebody in the back that you don't know, that you've met for 10 seconds, and it's manslaughter."

Bradley Cheveldayoff, 24, was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During a sentencing hearing in Ontario Superior Court Thursday, the crown and defence presented their arguments for how long Cheveldayoff should spend behind bars.

During the trial, the court heard that the two men, who'd never met before, had a brief scuffle on the street.

Nikov punched Cheveldayoff. Then, as Nikov was walking away, Cheveldayoff shot him multiple times.

Crown wants 18-20 year prison sentence

Crown lawyer Bev Richards recommended 18 to 20 years in a penitentiary, along with the requirement that Cheveldayoff serve half his sentence before being allowed to seek parole.

Cheveldayoff slumped down in the prisoner's box as she spoke.

Richards said Cheveldayoff has never shown remorse. She also raised three of his past crimes, arguing they show an escalation of violence against strangers.

In 2013, she told the court, Cheveldayoff threatened to shoot a TTC driver on a crowded bus. She also said he pulled out a knife and robbed someone. Then, she told the court, he attempted to rob a man a busy subway platform and slashed the man's face with a knife.

Kelly Whetter, the mother of Gabriel Nikov, still can't believe a jury found her son's killer guilty of manslaughter, not second-degree murder. (Joe Fiorino/CBC News)

Whetter, the victim's mother, mentioned the defendant's prior crimes to reporters as well.

"This guy slashed somebody's face right open," Whetter said outside the courthouse. "He wasn't supposed to be carrying weapons. He's just been in trouble all his life. It escalated."

Defence calls for 10-12 year sentence

Defence lawyer Mary Murphy recommended 10 to 12 years behind bars for her client.

She told the court her client has acknowledged responsibility, pleading guilty to manslaughter, and urged the judge to consider the provocation from Nikov.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Suhail Akhtar refused, saying that was already considered in the verdict and to do so in sentencing would amount to giving "double credit."

Murphy also brought up Cheveldayoff's troubled family life, saying his teenage parents gave him up as a baby and he spent in foster homes and shelters.

She said her client wants to put his past life behind him, run a physical fitness business and counsel youth not to make the same mistakes he did.

Cheveldayoff chose not to say anything during Thursday's hearing.

The judge is scheduled to sentence him on Oct. 19.