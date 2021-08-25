If you don't like days with a lot of heat and humidity, then you're really not going to like Wednesday in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued yet another in a string of heat warnings this summer for the city and surrounding areas, saying the mercury is forecast to hit anywhere from 31 to 33 C.

And with that comes the humidity, which is expected to make it feel like anywhere from 37 to 42, the federal weather agency warns, making it possibly the stickiest, most uncomfortable day in the latest heat wave to hit the Toronto area.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," Environment Canada states on its website.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors."

A man braves the oppressive heat to go for a midday run in Toronto. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city and says the hot and humid weather could extend into Thursday.

The agency says people should "drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," like "a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building."

Environment Canada has also issued heat warnings for Durham and York regions, as well as Niagara.

It says the hot and humid conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday and possibly extend into Thursday.