Toronto police step up patrols in response to Israel-Hamas war, no rallies expected Tuesday

Toronto police say they aren't expecting any further rallies in the city today related to the ongoing war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, and that officers have stepped up patrols in Jewish communities and religious sites in response to the conflict.

"We are not aware of any protests happening today, but we are actively monitoring," Toronto police spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in an email Tuesday.

On Monday, there were separate pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations. The former began in the afternoon in Nathan Phillips Square before continuing on to Queen Street West, and saw more than a thousand attendees. Meanwhile, thousands of people rallied in support of Israel in Mel Lastman Square in the evening at an event that included speeches from both Premier Doug Ford and federal finance minister and Toronto MP Chrystia Freeland.

Sayer said four people were arrested at the later demonstration for breach of the peace, but were released a short while later without charges. She did not provide any further information about the nature of the arrests.

Sayer said that residents can expect to see an increased police presence in some areas of Toronto "in response to the events in Israel.

"We have increased patrols in Jewish communities and at synagogues around the city, and that continues," she said.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza into Israel that killed hundreds of civilians and Israeli soldiers. Israel has said that 150 hostages taken during the attack, including civilians and military personnel, were taken into Gaza and are still being held by Hamas and other militant groups.

Israel, which officially declared war, has retaliated with bombardments of Gaza City, home to Hamas's centres of government.

As of Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said more than 900 people have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, 704 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.