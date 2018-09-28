Skip to Main Content
Boy, 17, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Yonge-Dundas Square shooting

Israel Edwards, 18, was shot on May 30 and died in hospital

Israel Edwards, 18, of Pickering, Ont., was killed in a shooting on May 30 near Yonge-Dundas Square. A boy, 17, has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to his death. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Toronto's bustling Yonge-Dundas Square.

Israel Edwards of Pickering, Ont., was shot on May 30 and died of his injuries in hospital.

Investigators say a 17-year-old Toronto boy was arrested on Thursday.

He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm.

Edwards was Toronto's 37th homicide of the year.

