Boy, 17, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Yonge-Dundas Square shooting
Police say they've made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Toronto's bustling Yonge and Dundas Square.
Israel Edwards of Pickering, Ont., was shot on May 30 and died of his injuries in hospital.
Investigators say a 17-year-old Toronto boy was arrested on Thursday.
He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and possession of a restricted firearm.
Edwards was Toronto's 37th homicide of the year.