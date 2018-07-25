Updated
1 man dead in shooting near Islington and Finch, police say
Toronto Police say the man was driving when he was shot
One man was shot dead while he was driving near Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m., where a badly-damaged dark blue SUV was found near the roadway.
Police say the slain man is in his 20s.
Investigators have not released any details about a potential suspect at this point.
Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation.
Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who represents the ward where the shooting took place, issued a news release calling the incident "a despicable act of violence."