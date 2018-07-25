Skip to Main Content
1 man dead in shooting near Islington and Finch, police say

One man has been pronounced dead in connection with a shooting near Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue west.

Toronto Police say the man was driving when he was shot

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death while driving in Etobicoke on Wednesday. (Oliver Walters/CBC)

One man was shot dead while he was driving near Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m., where a badly-damaged dark blue SUV was found near the roadway.

Police say the slain man is in his 20s. 

Investigators have not released any details about a potential suspect at this point.  

Roads in the area have been closed for the investigation. 

Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who represents the ward where the shooting took place, issued a news release calling the incident "a despicable act of violence."

