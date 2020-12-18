TDSB to use airport ferry to help shuttle Island School students after parent outcry

The Toronto District School Board says they will be using an airport ferry to help shuttle students who attend school on the Toronto Islands after parents urged the board not to merge two schools.

On Wednesday, the TDSB said they were considering allowing displaced students who attend The Island School to be moved to Nelson Mandela Park Public School in Regent Park.

Island School students were hours late to class as the ferry in the winter had to make multiple trips to get the kids to the Toronto Islands, due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the TDSB had told parents at both schools this week. Nelson Mandela Park P.S. is the designated emergency school for Island School students if there have been issues like flooding on the Islands in the past.

The board had proposed that students at the Island School be moved to Nelson Mandela Park P.S. — but parents at that school had said they did not want more students there during COVID-19.

Nelson Mandela Park P.S. also had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week. On Thursday, the TDSB announced the school will be shut down until Jan 4. due to the outbreak.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the TDSB, says that along with the ferry students take regularly in the winter, busses will be taken over on the airport ferry to accomomdate more students.