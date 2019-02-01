Skip to Main Content
GTA man pleads guilty to trying to join ISIS militants in Syria

A 29-year-old Ontario man has pleaded guilty to leaving Canada to try to join Islamic State militants in Syria.

29-year-old was arrested in Turkey after cab driver turned him over to police

Mississauga's Pamir Hakimzadah pleaded guilty Friday in a Toronto court to one count of leaving Canada to participate in a terrorist activity. (Facebook)

Pamir Hakimzadah, of Mississauga, Ont., pleaded guilty Friday in a Toronto court to one count of leaving Canada to participate in a terrorist activity.

Crown attorney Christopher Walsh says in an agreed statement of facts that Hakimzadah left Canada on Oct. 22, 2014 and flew to Turkey where he tried to find a way into Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

He says a taxi driver in Turkey suspected Hakimzadah was attempting to join Islamic militants and turned him over to police.

Turkish authorities banned Hakimzadah from the country for a year and deported him back to Canada.

The prosecutor says Hakimzadah admitted to trying to join the militants, which is when his family reported him to police.

