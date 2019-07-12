Raccoons can be found in nearly every nook, cranny and tree in Toronto — especially in the spring and summer months.

But is Toronto the raccoon capital of Canada?

CBC Toronto's Adrian Cheung looks into the trash pandas that call Canada's largest city home — and why they not only survive but thrive in Toronto.

CBC Toronto's Adrian Cheung digs into why "trash pandas" are the city's unofficial mascot — and why they thrive here. 7:52

Video producers: Julia Whalen and Victoria Valido

Videographers: Paul Borkwood and Martin Trainor