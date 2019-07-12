Is Toronto the raccoon capital of Canada?
CBC's Adrian Cheung looks into the trash pandas that call Canada's largest city home — and why they not only survive but thrive in Toronto.
Have you had an encounter with Toronto's so-called mascot? Leave a comment
Raccoons can be found in nearly every nook, cranny and tree in Toronto — especially in the spring and summer months.
But is Toronto the raccoon capital of Canada?
Video producers: Julia Whalen and Victoria Valido
Videographers: Paul Borkwood and Martin Trainor
