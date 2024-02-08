Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Is co-op housing making a comeback in Toronto?

The city has been making moves toward building one of the largest affordable housing projects in decades. The Scarborough development will include over 600 co-op units, marking the first time in years that that many co-op homes are being built. Is it the start of a comeback?

New city housing development will include more than 600 co-op units for the first time in decades

Talia Ricci · CBC News ·

Is co-op housing making a comeback?

55 minutes ago
Duration 6:44
The city has been making moves toward building one of the largest affordable housing projects in decades. The Scarborough development will include more than 600 co-op units. Could the units, which are often more affordable than market rent, be part of the solution to the housing crisis? We sent Talia Ricci to find out.

The city has been making moves toward building one of the largest affordable housing projects in decades. 

The Scarborough development at 2444 Eglinton Ave. E. will include over 600 co-op units, marking the first time in years that that many co-op homes are being built.

Most co-ops in Canada are registered as not-for-profit corporations. The way it works is members jointly own and manage the building they live in, and the monthly housing charges are designed to cover expenses with surpluses reinvested into the co-op.

The members do not build equity in their housing. If they move, their home is offered to another household.

The monthly costs are often far more affordable than market rent.

According to the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada (CHF Canada), most of the housing co-ops were developed between the 1970s and 1990s.

So what happened between the 1990s and today?

CHF Canada says federal and provincial funding to create and operate these buildings slowed down. Then the housing market exploded, and our population grew.

Now the housing crisis, fueled by lack of supply, has co-op buildings back on all levels of government's radar — and experts looking at what role co-ops might be able to play in solving the crisis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Talia Ricci

Talia Ricci is a TV, radio and web reporter at CBC Toronto. She enjoys covering offbeat human interest stories and exposing social justice issues. Talia is also an avid traveller and photographer. Her photography has appeared in various publications and exhibits. She lives in Toronto's east end where she enjoys reading and going on long walks to discover the beauty in the city.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now