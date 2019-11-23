400 people rally in downtown Toronto to show support for Iraqi protesters

About 400 people gathered in downtown Toronto on Saturday to call for an end to the violence against Iraqi protesters by government security forces.

The demonstrators, who stood on the steps of Old City Hall, waved Iraqi flags and held placards that read: "Save the Iraqi People." Many of the demonstrators were Iraqi Canadians. "Yes, yes, yes, yes for freedom," they chanted.

Ray Siger, an organizer of the rally, told reporters that the demonstrators in Toronto want the Canadian government to take a stand against human rights abuses and violations in Iraq. He said Canada should denounce the violence against unarmed civilians.

At least 341 protesters have died in massive protests in Iraq since Oct. 1, according to the Associated Press. Thousands have been injured. On Saturday, Iraqi security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds in Baghdad, killing one person.

Thousands of Iraqis have demonstrated in Iraq in recent weeks against state corruption, unemployment and a lack of basic services. They also want electoral reforms in Iraq.

The Canadian Iraqi House, which helped to organize the protest, said in a recent Facebook post that it sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland on Nov. 18 that asked Canada to speak out.

The protesters waved Iraqi flags and chanted slogans on Saturday. They want the Canadian government to take a stand against human rights abuses and violations in Iraq. (Brendan Sylvia/CBC)

A woman at the rally holds a placard in show of concern over violence against unarmed civilians. (Brendan Sylvia/CBC)

