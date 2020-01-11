This man lost his wife and son in the Iran plane crash. Here's how he wants them to be remembered

Shahin Moghaddam says he wants the world to know how amazing his wife, Shakiba Feghahati, was — an "angel," he called her. His son, 10-year-old Rosstin, was "a wonderful treasure."

Both their lives were cut short when a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Tehran Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, 138 of which were connecting to Canada.

"I lost almost [my whole] life," Moghaddam said. "No more future, no more family."

"God took them from me."

Shahin Moghaddam, right, pictured with his son, Rosstin Moghaddam, and his wife, Shakiba Feghahati. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

Moghaddam's wife and son were two of more than 60 victims with ties to Toronto.

Like Moghaddam, many family members and friends have been speaking to CBC News since the tragedy, sharing both facts and memories of their loved ones.

"I want [people] to know how amazing they were," Moghaddam said in a tearful interview with CBC Toronto on Friday evening. "I am just talking for their honour."

Married for 14 years

Born in March, 1980, Feghahati was 39 years old when she died. The pair had been married for 14 years and moved to Canada seven years ago.

Feghahati had a bachelor's degree in economics. When she came to Canada, she enrolled at York University to get a certificate in public administration.

I don't know what to do, how to start again. - Shahin Moghaddam

"My wife always laughed, always smiled, was always supportive for me," he said. "How precious they were for me."

Rosstin was in Grade 4 at Beynon Fields Public School in Richmond Hill.

Shakiba Feghahati, 39, had a bachelor's degree in economics. Her husband describes her as someone who 'gave love to everyone.' (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

Moghaddam says his son spoke four languages, loved swimming, playing the piano, and was a "taekwondo champion."

"Our amazing, wonderful son, intelligent, super smart," Moghaddam said during Friday's interview, before taking a moment to gather his composure.

The trio were living in Nobleton, Ont., just outside of King City.

Rosstin Moghaddam, 10, went to school at Beynon Fields Public School in Richmond Hill. He was in Grade 4. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

Family phone call right before flight

Shahin Moghaddam and his wife Shakiba Feghahati had been married for 14 years. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

The last time Moghaddam saw his son was Dec. 10 — a day after his 10th birthday — when Rosstin and Feghahati left for Iran.

It was a trip Moghaddam could have been on. In fact, Feghahati wanted him to come with them to visit family for the holidays.

Moghaddam, however, wanted to stay home and take care of the house and the bills while they were away.

Moghaddam says he spoke to his wife and son just before they boarded the plane — what would turn out to be their last conversation.

"Life for me is done; I have no hope, no wishes, nothing left to live for," he said.

It was the first and last trip Feghahati had taken since moving to Canada.

Moghaddam said he's holding a gathering at his house on Sunday, and expects about 300 people to be there.

After the gathering, he will head on a flight back to Iran to retrieve their bodies to bring his beloveds "back to their home."

Shahin Moghaddam spoke to CBC Toronto over Skype on Friday evening, remembering his wife and son and describing their lives before the tragic crash. (CBC)

"I [will] always blame myself, I couldn't be [there] for my son, for his future," Moghaddam said.

Trudeau visited Moghaddam to pay respects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited him Friday afternoon for a private meeting to pay his respects.

Moghaddam said he and Trudeau cried together during their hour-long visit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Shahin Moghaddam Friday afternoon for a one-on one meeting to pay his respects. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

"Such a great honour, Shakiba and Rosstin are going to be proud of that."

A day after speaking to Moghaddam, Trudeau addressed the public on Saturday following the Iranian government's announcement that it "unintentionally" shot down the jetliner.

Trudeau said he is both "outraged" and "furious" over the incident and expects full co-operation from Iranian authorities in investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

"We need full clarity on how such a horrific tragedy could have occurred," Trudeau said at a press conference on Saturday. "Families are seeking justice and accountability and they deserve closure."

Shahin Moghaddam pictured with his son Rosstin. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

'I don't know how to thank them'

Meanwhile, Moghaddam is still coping with the immense adjustment of having to live without his wife and son.

Despite his loss, Moghaddam says he's thankful for the friends and family that haven't let him be alone.

'We built our dream house together shoulder-to- shoulder and day by day in these years we built our life, full of memories, good memories,' Shahin Moghaddam said of him and his wife Shakiba Feghahati. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

"I don't know how to thank them," he said, adding that he hopes he never has to return the same favour.

"I don't want to do the same thing for them, I wish them to be with their family always."

But he says the overwhelming support he has received is thanks to his wife, who "gave her love to everyone."

'My son could never sit, he was always jumping, laughing,' said Shahin Moghaddam. (Submitted by Jalal Mortazavi)

His tragedy, he says, is something he wouldn't wish upon anyone.

"I don't know what to do, how to start again."