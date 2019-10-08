Family of teen killed in East York hit and run speaks out

The family of a teenage boy, who police say was killed when he was "intentionally struck" by a vehicle Monday, called on those responsible Tuesday to turn themselves in.

Matthew Dreaver, 16, was struck by a black SUV, according to homicide detectives. It happened in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area in the early hours of Monday morning. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

"We're totally devastated," the victim's mother, who wanted to be referred to only as Kelly, told CBC Toronto Tuesday.

She, along with other members of the family, made a desperate plea to those responsible to give themselves up to police.

"I hope these guys turn themselves in ... They killed my son, they killed him," Kelly said.

In a news release Monday, police said they are searching for two suspects, both believed to be white men between the ages of 20 and 35. On Tuesday, described the driver as having a "round face, short to balding hair and 5'10" to 5'11." The passenger is also described as having "short to balding hair, 5'10" to 5'11."

Police described the vehicle Tuesday as being a black, four-door, small SUV, with damage at the front.

Kelly described her son as a loving boy who didn't deserve to die. "He was a typical boy. He was loving, caring, funny ... He always had this beautiful smile," she added.

The teen was attending a safe school program and his mother was planning to take him to register at a new school the day he was killed.

"I just want these people to turn themselves in and come to justice and realize what they did to our family ... They destroyed a family," Kelly said.

The victim's uncle, Steve Jones, said he helped raise Matthew, who was left without a father when he was just 18 months old.

"He didn't even start to live his life yet; it's a shame," said Jones.

"I just wish they would turn themselves in so we can start the process to heal eventually ... They murdered my nephew," he added. Jones said the family really needs the public's help in identifying the vehicle and those responsible for the crime.

Jones described having flashbacks of go-karting with his nephew when he was young and said he never imagined something like this would happen.

'He was the love of my life'

Matthew's grandmother, Gertrude Dreaver, said he lived in the Leslie Street and Gerrard Street East area and she couldn't understand what he was doing in the area where he was murdered.

"He was the love of my life, my grandson," she cried.

Matthew leaves an older sister and three younger brothers.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or crime stoppers.