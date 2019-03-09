'The diversity is extraordinary': Thousands rally for International Women's Day march

Reproductive rights, childcare coverage, equal pay — those were the key issues that mobilized women during the first International Women's Day march back in 1978, according to Carolyn Egan, an organizer of the inaugural event.

But she says today that list is much longer, and encompasses more women.

"It's a much stronger and broader movement," Egan said.

Thousands of women and allies marched from the University of Toronto to Ryerson University for the annual event Saturday, themed "We are Fearless."

"The diversity is extraordinary today. We're very reflective of the city in which we live, there's no doubt about it," Egan added.

And while some held signs that called for universal childcare and equal pay, others chanted in support of women of colour, Indigenous women, trans women and migrant women rights.

'We have to be intersectional and inclusive'

"For us to all really stand in solidarity together, we have to be intersectional and inclusive," said Jaitra Sathyandran, who attended the march with a group from the FCJ Refugee Centre.

Sathyandran said she was both energized and inspired by the turnout.

"It doesn't matter how you identify, not one type of woman is more entitled to certain rights than others," she said.

Women and allies chanted, 'If the women don't get it, shut it down!' as they marched through downtown Toronto Saturday. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

The event started with a number of speeches and spoken word poetry, which took place at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education auditorium at U of T.

A room packed with women listened as people spoke about topics ranging from the sex-education curriculum to Iranian women being held as political prisoners.

Attendees later took to the streets to march, as Beyoncé blasted from speakers.

"It's about all women, not one less," Sathyandran said.

Intersectional feminism was a reoccuring theme displayed on signs at this year's event. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

Highlighting 'ignored' migrant women rights

Tinbit Eyaso, who was also with the group from FCJ Refugee Centre, said it was important for her to stand in solidarity with migrant women during the march since they are rarely addressed in conversations about women's rights.

"Their rights are so often ignored," Eyaso said.

Attendee Shaparak Shajarizadeh says she sought asylum in Canada after being arrested multiple times because of her activism against compulsory hijabs and violence against women in Iran.

From left to right: Tinbit Eyaso, Chrissy Herbert, Jaitra Sathyandran, Sara Huna and Maria Ramirez, with the FCJ Refugee Centre, who attended the rally in solidarity with migrant women. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

"I got arrested three times and I was in jail two times," she said. "They gave me 20 year sentence so I ran and came to Canada."

Shajarizadeh said women in Iran continue to face discrimination when it comes to divorce, custody of their children, travel and schooling.

She says she attended the event in support of women both in Iran and Canada.

"Here, I'm still fighting for my rights," she added.

Women's progress being attacked, organizer says

Anna Liu, one of the organizers for this year's event, said while women have made progress, their issues are still extremely relevant.

"A lot of the gains we've made over the years, even in recent years, are being attacked at the moment," Liu said.

Handmade signs flooded the streets of downtown Toronto during the march. (Maggie Macintosh/CBC)

She said recent decisions made by Ontario's Progressive Conservative government — which include scrapping the $15 minimum wage, repealing the sex-ed curriculum and cutting funding for the College of Midwives of Ontario — put women at risk.

The annual International Women's Day march, Liu added, is a reminder that women are still fighting for equality.