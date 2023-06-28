International student struck and killed on Highway 400 in Barrie: police

A 20-year-old international student has died after being struck by a driver in Barrie Tuesday night, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say the victim was originally from Bangladesh and that his death is being considered "accidental."

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers received a call about a pedestrian struck on Highway 400 near Dunlop Street around 11:20 p.m. They arrived to find a crash involving two vehicles and the man, who was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police have so far not provided any information as to what caused the crash.

"We are currently appealing for any other witnesses that may have seen this person prior to the collision," Schmidt said.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident to contact OPP.