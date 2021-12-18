This Toronto ceramics studio is teaching people to overcome their trauma 'one pot at a time'

Judith Tomlinson says working with pottery changed her life.

"I fell in love with pottery and I've never been homeless again," she told CBC News.

Tomlinson started using drugs at a young age. Ten years ago, she was living at a hostel and using dollar store supplies to paint on whatever materials she could find. Now, at 55, she is sober and says that's partly thanks to the Inspirations Studio.

Located near College and Carlton streets, the building looks like a regular pottery studio. A large mural of ceramics and plants decorates one wall. Looking in from the street, there is a row of pottery wheels and glazed ceramics.

But those working inside are part of a program aimed at helping women, as well as people who are non-binary and gender diverse — a term used to describe a wide range of gender identities beyond male and female — who struggle with mental health, addiction and poverty.

'Confidence, courage and strength'

Tomlinson says the supportive environment there helped her heal.

"It's given me the confidence, courage and strength to keep going on."

The studio has been around for 27 years but in October, moved into its new home, part of a YWCA building with affordable and supportive housing for women.

Judith Tomlinson holds a ceramic bowl she made. She signed it 'Judith Love,' because she says through pottery she learned how to love herself. (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

The members take part in an eight-week program where they learn from start to finish how to create ceramics with a pottery wheel.

Once they complete the course, they have access to the studio twice a week. Their only expense is clay.

Gudrun Olafsdottir, the studio director, says working with clay is a therapeutic process.

"Getting good at pottery takes quite some time, dedication and perseverance," she said.

Supplemental income

The studio's storefront is lined with colourful bowls, mugs and vases. Each piece is made by the studio members to sell and earn supplemental income.

It gives those involved "purpose and pride," Olafsdottir said.

Gudrun Olafsdottir, the director of Inspirations Studio. is seen here standing beside a kiln. She says making pottery gives members a sense of ‘purpose and pride.’ (Laura Pedersen/CBC)

Tomlinson signs her work, "Judith Love." Through pottery, she says she's learned to love herself.

"That's a huge achievement for somebody who is struggling with trauma because there's a lot of pain and sorrow."

Olafsdottir says the studio is at a point where it's "poised to grow."

With the new location, it's expanding programming to include women living in the nearby affordable housing units.

One focus of the studio is engaging with the community, Olafsdottir says, which is why the studio offers classes to the public too.

"The work that members do really reduces stigma — one pot at a time."