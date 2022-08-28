Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Woman dead in skydiving incident in Innisfil, Ont., police investigating

Police in Innisfil, Ont., are investigating after a woman died in a skydiving incident.

Woman died in hospital, police say

South Simcoe Police say emergency crews were called to the skydiving club in Innisfil, Ont. on Saturday afternoon. (South Simcoe Police Service)

The South Simcoe Police Service says a woman was critically injured on Saturday after jumping from a plane operated by a local skydiving club.

Police say emergency crews were called to the club area, located about 60 kilometres north of Toronto, at around 5:40 p.m.

They say the woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It comes a month after a 45-year-old Ottawa firefighter died in a skydiving accident at an airport in Arnprior, Ont.

Last June, a 28-year-old man also died in an accident at the Innisfil skydiving club.

