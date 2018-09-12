School bus driver charged after crash injures 3 students in Innisfil, Ont.

A school bus driver has been charged after a crash in central Ontario left three high school students with serious injuries on Wednesday.

One student was transported by an air ambulance to a hospital in Toronto after the school bus and a pickup truck collided in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

The student sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to South Simcoe police Deputy Chief Robin McElary. Fourteen others were taken hospital, she added, three with serious injuries and the other 11 as a precautionary measure.

All of the students were on their way to Nantyr Shores Secondary School, she said.

The collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of 5 Side Road and 4th Line, McElary said. The area is about 100 kilometres north of downtown Toronto.

Investigators allege the school bus collided with a pickup truck after failing to stop at a stop sign at an intersection in the

community.

A Barrie, Ont., man, 73, is charged with disobeying a stop sign and is to appear in court in November.

Police said the collision occurred in foggy weather and officers found the school bus on its side when they arrived.

Anyone with potentially useful information for investigators is asked to contact South Simcoe police.