1 inmate in hospital, 4 others recovering after suspected overdoses at Milton jail

One inmate is still in hospital following a string of suspected overdoses at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton, Ont. that left one inmate dead, police say.

Four inmates have been taken back to the provincial jail, according to Const. Steve Elms, spokesperson for the Halton Regional Police Service.

Six male inmates in all were taken to the hospital by paramedics for assessment on Monday evening after emergency crews received a call at 5:50 p.m. Police were told that several inmates required medical attention.

One inmate died and the other five were treated at the hospital. One of the five has been admitted. His condition has not been released.

Police are not releasing the name and age of the inmate who died. They have also not said when the four inmates returned to the jail.

Several agencies to investigate suspected overdoses

"The investigation is still unfolding and information is coming in fairly fluidly here," he said. "There are a lot of moving parts here."

Elms said police are investigating whether there was any criminality involved in the suspected overdoses.

On Monday night, police said all of the inmates involved had been confined to the same cell block and that an illegal drug was involved.

Police have not determined how the drug made its way into the jail and have not said what type of drug was used or how.

Ontario's ministry of community safety and correctional services and the province's coroner are also investigating.