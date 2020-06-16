Sent to jail for his safety, dead within hours. Now this Ontario man's mother is speaking out

A mother is speaking out after her son died in an Ontario jail cell with what she says was a massive quantity of heroin inside his body, raising serious questions about whether he might still be alive had staff searched him more thoroughly.

Jordan Sheard, 26, died at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont. on June 1. He was taken there after spending three days in a hospital where he had been in psychiatric care, his mother Angela Vos told CBC News.

"He was a beautiful person, but he was a scared person," Vos said of her son, describing a difficult childhood that saw him unable to trust people and to cope with change.

"He had demons, he sure did. But he was still a human being."

For years, his mother says, Sheard struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. In recent months, he seemed to be faring somewhat better, eating well and working out, looking better than he had in a long time.

But in late May, after a messy breakup and family dispute, things took a bad turn. Sheard grabbed a knife in his dad's kitchen, saying he wanted to harm himself, Vos said. His father called police and Sheard was taken to the nearby Markham-Stouffville Hospital.

'I believe that they didn't do their job'

At the end of his hospital stay, his family worried Sheard was still too much of a danger to himself to come back home. Still technically on house arrest at the time, his mother says a doctor suggested it might be safer for him to be in jail, where he could be under the watchful eye of guards.

That was the hope, at least.

Jordan Sheard was taken to the Central East Correctional Centre after a three-day stay in hospital for a mental health crisis. His mother says a doctor suggested he would be safer in jail than at home. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

Instead, overnight as his family slept, Sheard overdosed. His mother later learned he was given naloxone and rushed from the Central East Correctional Centre to a nearby hospital. He survived and was brought back to jail — only to be found in medical distress later that day when inmates were being served dinner.

Despite overdosing once already, Sheard's mother says he was somehow allowed back inside the facility with a deadly amount of the narcotic undetected.

The exact cause of his death remains under investigation by the coroner's office, but Vos says autopsy results shared with her by the coroner's office showed a large quantity of heroin stored in a body cavity.

The question his family is now asking is how.

"If somebody overdoses in jail, you would think that this would give them probable cause to do a cavity search," Sheard's mother said. "I believe that they didn't do their job."

Ministry says little, citing 'ongoing investigations'

Ontario's coroner's office told CBC News it couldn't comment on specific cases for privacy reasons, but that it is not unusual for it to share information with family members during the course of an investigation.

In an email to CBC News, Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General confirms an inmate died at the Lindsay jail on June 1 but would not confirm the details shared by Sheard's mother, citing "ongoing investigations."

As with any death inside a correctional facility, ministry spokesperson Kristy Denette says, a coroner's investigation is underway along with a mandatory internal investigation to determine if all policies were properly followed. If a coroner's investigation finds a death was not due to natural causes, an inquest is mandatory.

One of the last photos Jordan Sheard posted on his Facebook page was one of him and his mother, Angela Vos. 'Happy Mother's Day, Love you Mom,' he wrote on May 10. (Jordan Sheard/Facebook)

In terms of contraband behind bars, the ministry says it has procedures in place to detect illegal substances and keep them out of jails. That includes the use of full-body scanners in admitting areas at almost all of its facilities, including the Lindsay jail.

These scanners can detect drugs stored externally or internally, the ministry says, adding that jails are equipped with naloxone for staff to administer, and any body cavity searches are carried out by medical professionals and not by correctional officers, it adds.

Whether a body cavity search was done in Sheard's case, the ministry won't say.

As for the possibility of criminal charges in Sheard's death, that will be for police to determine.

Sheard's mother told CBC News that the Kawartha Lakes Police Service has been in touch with her. However, police refuse to confirm or deny to CBC News if they are formally investigating or if a death had occurred at all.

"If the Kawartha Lakes Police Service were investigating an incident as you have described, we will not comment on any active investigations," said spokesperson Dave Murtha.

Not placed on suicide watch, mother says

But Sheard's mother is also raising concerns about how Sheard's case was handled at the hospital where he was first taken when he had suicidal thoughts.

She says the doctor in charge didn't acknowledge he was using drugs and was unwilling to keep him in hospital longer than three days. She also says the doctor gave no orders for Sheard to be kept on suicide watch at the jail — something she believes might have saved his life.

A funeral was held for Sheard on June 6, broadcast online because of restrictions on gatherings in Ontario amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Justice For Jordan/Facebook)

In an email to CBC News, Markham Stouffville Hospital spokesperson Rebecca Mackenzie says the hospital is "deeply saddened to hear about Jordan's death," but is prohibited from commenting on specific cases due to privacy legislation.

Mackenzie says the hospital's adult inpatient mental health service provides acute or chronic care for patients in mental health crises, with beds available for both short-term and longer term care. The service consists of psychiatrists, social workers, clinical nurses and other support staff who are trained experts in mental health care, she says.

"When a patient is ready to be discharged from the unit, they will go through a comprehensive assessment, consultation with family member(s) and have authorization from a physician," Mackenzie said.

Neither the hospital nor its doctors are authorized to send a patient to jail, she says, but "if a patient requires medical care in hospital, that care would be provided until the patient is ready to be discharged and a discharge care plan is developed."

That's little comfort now to Vos, as she explores her legal options and begins a painful wait for answers about her son's death.

A personal support worker herself, Vos has counselled many families when they've lost loved ones and says she doesn't want any parent to go through the loss she's now facing.

"Jordan, although he was just afraid and had a lot of issues ... everything he did was big. So, in his memory, I would like to make sure that everything that I do for him is just as big as his personality."