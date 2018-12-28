Skip to Main Content
Injuries 'absolutely life-threatening' for 1 of 2 pedestrians struck in Scarborough
Two pedestrians have been hurt, including one with life-threatening injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road late Friday afternoon

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 4 p.m., Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

Two pedestrians have been struck, both believed to be males in their 20s, Hopkinson said. One of them has "absolutely life-threatening" injuries, he said, and is being rushed to hospital.

Commuters should avoid the intersection, which will be closed for the police investigation, Hopkinson tweeted.

More to come

