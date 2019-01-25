Injured man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

Toronto police say a man brought to hospital with stab wounds this week has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing on Thursday. They found the 40-year-old accused and a woman with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Hanh (Hana) Nguyen, died at the scene.

Police say the man is expected to recover.

He's set to appear in court by video on Jan. 31.