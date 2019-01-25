Skip to Main Content
Injured man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

Injured man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

Toronto police say a man brought to hospital with stab wounds this week has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Hanh (Hana) Nguyen, died at the scene

CBC News ·
Hanh (Hana) Nguyen was found stabbed to death , near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say a man brought to hospital with stab wounds this week has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing on Thursday. They found the 40-year-old accused and a woman with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Hanh (Hana) Nguyen, died at the scene.

Police say the man is expected to recover.

He's set to appear in court by video on Jan. 31.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us