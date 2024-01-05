Person in custody after infant dies in Vaughan, police say
A person is in custody after an infant died in hospital in Vaughan on Thursday night, York Regional Police say.
Police say they found infant in distress when they arrived at a Vaughan home
Police said they received a call about an injured person on Wade Gate, near Dufferin and Centre streets, at about 6:10 p.m.
When police arrived, they found an infant in distress. The infant was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
No charges have been laid. The infant's age and sex were not released.
Police have not provided further details.