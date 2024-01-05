Person charged with 1st-degree murder after baby's death in Vaughan

A person is facing a first-degree murder charge after an infant died in Vaughan Thursday evening, York Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Friday morning, investigators said they were first called about an injured person at a home in the area of Centre Street and Dufferin Street at 6:10 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive infant in the home," the news release reads.

The baby was then rushed to hospital and pronounced dead, police say.

Investigators say there are no outstanding suspects, and they are "not releasing further details of the infant or the person arrested at this time."