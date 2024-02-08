Infant among 3 found dead at Richmond Hill home in suspected case of intimate partner violence

Police say a five-month-old infant was among three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home earlier this month in what investigators believe was a case of intimate partner violence.

In a news release Thursday, York police said the child was discovered in the home on MacKay Drive along with a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Police said the families of the deceased have asked that their names not be released publicly.

"Post-mortem examinations have been completed but investigators will not be releasing the causes of death at this time," the release continued.

Officers were sent to the home at about 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 to do a wellness check, police previously said. That is when they found the three bodies.

Multiple neighbours told CBC Toronto at the time that a family of three, including a baby, had been living in the basement of the house while another family lived on the main floor.

Investigators are urging anyone with potentially valuable information about the case to contact York police.