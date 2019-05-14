Newborn baby found outside Town of Georgina fire hall

A newborn baby was found outside a fire hall in the Town of Georgina early Tuesday morning.

York Regional Police were called to the fire hall shortly after 3 a.m., Staff Sgt. Andy Graham told CBC Toronto.

The infant is a boy who appears to be just days old, he said.

The baby was transported to hospital as a precaution but "appears to be healthy," Graham said.

He could not provide further details, saying the investigation is still in its early stages.

The Town of Georgina sits on the southern shore of Lake Simcoe, about 80 kilometres north of Toronto.