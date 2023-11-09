Roof collapses as firefighters battle 4-alarm industrial fire in northwest Toronto

A four-alarm industrial fire broke out Thursday morning in northwest Toronto, according to Toronto Fire.

The fire department says no injuries have been reported so far.

Firefighters responded to the call near Rogers Road and Weston Road around 10:18 a.m., according to a post from Toronto police on social media.

Toronto Fire told CBC Toronto a roof has collapsed and everyone has been evacuated from the area. The fire was initially a two-alarm fire but has since escalated to a four-alarm fire, the department said.

As of 11 a.m., about 22 fire vehicles were on scene fighting the blaze.