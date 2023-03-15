Man dies after being hit by tow truck in York Region industrial accident, police say

A man has died after an industrial accident in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday, police say.

York Regional Police say they were called to the scene in the area of Highway 48, north of Cherry Street, at about 12:50 p.m.

That's where they say a towing business employee was struck by a tow truck. Paramedics took him to hospital without vital signs, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police's major collision bureau is investigating the death.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified.

