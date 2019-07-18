'Titans' crew member killed during special effects test in Toronto, Warner Bros. says

A special effects coordinator working on a test for the TV show Titans was killed while preparing for an upcoming shoot in Etobicoke Thursday morning, Warner Bros. confirmed.

The show's executive producers said in a statement that their "treasured colleague" Warren Appleby died after an accident at a special effects facility.

"Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures," the statement reads.

"The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren's family and friends at this most difficult time."

Emergency crews were called to the area of North Queen Street and Shorncliffe Road at 11:29 a.m., police said in a tweet earlier Thursday.

Brenton Thwaites plays Robin, the most well-known character in the DC Universe series 'Titans.' (Warner Bros./DC Comics)

According to investigators, a piece of equipment burst at an industrial site and a shard of metal then struck Appleby.

His injuries were initially deemed "very serious," police said. He later died on the way to hospital.

The show's production is expected to shut down for two days.

Titans is a grittier take on the DC Comics series Teen Titans, which includes characters like Batman's sidekick Robin, as well as characters like Starfire and Beast Boy. The series is streaming on Netflix and the DC Universe app.

The Titans team was previously featured in two animated series.