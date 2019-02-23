Man in life-threatening condition after industrial accident in Etobicoke

A man is in life-threatening condition after an industrial accident in Etobicoke late Monday morning.

Toronto police believe the victim may have fallen around 11:30 a.m. when some scaffolding collapsed at a construction site near Glen Agar and Dunrobin drives, in the area of Martin Grove and Rathburn roads.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they said the man was trapped under some debris but was conscious and breathing.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with "very serious" injuries, according to police.

A section of Beaverbrook Avenue is closed in the area due to a police investigation.